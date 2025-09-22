Black Mental Health Conference 2026

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable. Tickets are transferrable to another attendee until Friday, January 16, 2026.
Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities.
Grants premium 2- day vending to BMHC attendees. Vendor tickets include:
BEFORE PURCHASING A VENDOR TICKET: Please email thebmhmovement.com providing the following:
Once approved, you can purchase your vendor ticket.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
