Black Mental Health Conference 2026

4500 Marriott Dr

Raleigh, NC 27612, USA

General Admission
$399

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


  • 7 CE Hours
  • All meals
  • Networking Event Entry
  • Culturally Responsive Workshops & Panels

All ticket purchases are non-refundable. Tickets are transferrable to another attendee until Friday, January 16, 2026.


VIP Admission
$499

Grants premium entry with access to VIP amenities.


  • 7 CE Hours
  • All meals
  • Networking Event Entry
  • Culturally Responsive Workshops & Panels
  • Meet and Greet with Special Guests and Keynote Speaker

All ticket purchases are non-refundable. Tickets are transferrable to another attendee until Friday, January 16, 2026.

Vendor
$400

Grants premium 2- day vending to BMHC attendees. Vendor tickets include:

  • (2) Vendor Passes (including meals)
  • Exhibit table with (2) chairs
  • 6ft vendor table with black table cloth
  • Opportunity to sell to 200+ mental health professionals
  • Recognition on conference website and materials
  • Networking opportunities with attendees

BEFORE PURCHASING A VENDOR TICKET: Please email thebmhmovement.com providing the following:

  • The name of your company
  • Items you will sell
  • copy of your business logo

Once approved, you can purchase your vendor ticket.


All ticket purchases are non-refundable.


