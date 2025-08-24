Black Mental Health Village

BMHV - Mimosas and Mic Silent Auction

2013 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208, USA

$25 BRONCA - E Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 BRONCA - E Gift Card


Learn More: www.bronca.com


Custom Hat/Purse Set item
Custom Hat/Purse Set
$35

Starting bid

Custom Hat/Purse Set & Tumbler by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

SWEAT440 Unlimited Classes item
SWEAT440 Unlimited Classes
$75

Starting bid

1 Month Unlimited Classes @ SWEAT440

Photography Session
$500

Starting bid

Boulay Fine Art Studio

Value: $1,500

Nashville Predators
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Action Print from the Nashville Predators

Memphis Grizzles item
Memphis Grizzles
$100

Starting bid

Memphis Grizzles - 2 sign autograph pictures

Knife Set item
Knife Set
$50

Starting bid

Cuisinart Knife Set

TSU Swag item
TSU Swag
$15

Starting bid

2 totes with TSU items pictured

Maya Papaya Art item
Maya Papaya Art
$35

Starting bid

Maya Papaya Art - Heart (red, black, and white)


Custom Ladies Denim Jacket item
Custom Ladies Denim Jacket
$45

Starting bid

Custom Ladies Denim Jacket by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom Ladies Denim Jacket
$45

Starting bid

Custom Ladies Denim Jacket by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom Men Varsity Jacket item
Custom Men Varsity Jacket
$60

Starting bid

Custom Men Varsity Jacket-Red by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom Men Varsity Jacket
$60

Starting bid

Custom Men Varsity Jacket-Black by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom Men Varsity Jacket
$60

Starting bid

Custom Men Varsity Jacket-Blue by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom-Ladies Baseball Cap item
Custom-Ladies Baseball Cap
$90

Starting bid

Custom-Ladies Baseball Cap by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Custom-Men Baseball Cap item
Custom-Men Baseball Cap
$50

Starting bid

Custom-Men Baseball Cap by Funenthings Boutique Carrie Benard

Private dinner for 4 - Chef Sterling item
Private dinner for 4 - Chef Sterling
$250

Starting bid

Experience the ultimate culinary luxury with an exclusive private dinner for 4 prepared by Chef Sterling Wright, an accomplished chef who has had the opporunity to showcase his talent on Hell's Kitchen and cooking for Oprah Winfrey, Gordon Ramsey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.


This is not just a meal, it's a personalized gastronomic journey curated specifically for your group.


Donated by: Chef Sterling Wright AKA Mr. 100!


https://www.instagram.com/mr100nashville/?hl=en


https://www.facebook.com/Mr100Nashville/


https://x.com/Mr100Nashville

Grant Writing Consultation by Actionable Steps LLC
$250

Starting bid

Get expert guidance to elevate your grant applications and maximize your funding potential! This package includes professional grant writing services for a small grant ($5000), personalized strategy, and application review to help your organization stand out and secure support.


Value: $500

$250 Tax Services Discount
$125

Starting bid

Receive $250 off your tax preparation services from at Actionable Steps LLC. Perfect for individuals or businesses looking to streamline tax filing and savings while ensuring accuracy and compliance.


Value: $250

Basic Business Consulting Package at Actionable Steps LLC
$125

Starting bid

1-hour comprehensive consulting for for-profit or nonprofit organizations at Actionable Steps LLC. Includes assistance with business/entity filing, LLC/EIN setup, bank account creation, resolving administrative inactivity, and more. Note: Does not cover any government or third-party fees owed by the client.


Value: $250

BMHV Professional Yearly Membership
$125

Starting bid

Learn more about BMHV Memberships and Perks


https://www.bmhv.org/membership


Value: $250

Massage Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

50-minute Massage Session from Leave at Ease

  • Enjoy a relaxing 50-minute massage tailored to your needs.
  • Gift card covers session only; travel fee of $0.65 per mile from downtown Nashville is not included.
  • Travel Max - 100 miles
  • Value: $130
