Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation

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Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation

About this raffle

Black Music Month Giveaway – Win a Signed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas

One chance of winning
$10

Support the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation and receive one promotional entry for a chance to win a signed framed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.

Three Chances to Win
$25

Support the preservation of Black American music history and receive three promotional entries for a chance to win exclusive signed artwork. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.

Ten Chances to Win
$50

Help support music history education and receive ten promotional entries for a chance to win a signed framed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas or one of three signed posters. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.

Twenty-Five Chances to Win
$100

Become a major supporter of the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation and receive twenty-five promotional entries for a chance to win exclusive signed artwork. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.

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