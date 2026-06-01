Black Music Month Giveaway – Win a Signed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas

About this raffle
Support the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation and receive one promotional entry for a chance to win a signed framed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.
Support the preservation of Black American music history and receive three promotional entries for a chance to win exclusive signed artwork. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.
Help support music history education and receive ten promotional entries for a chance to win a signed framed Black American Music Family Tree Canvas or one of three signed posters. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.
Become a major supporter of the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation and receive twenty-five promotional entries for a chance to win exclusive signed artwork. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details.
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