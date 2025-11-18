Dominion Arts Foundation, Inc.

Black Nativity ATL: Director’s Coffee

349 Ferst Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30332, USA

General Admission
$30

Includes one hour of coffee and conversation with director Robert John Connor, a behind-the-scenes look into Black Nativity, and a commemorative ornament. Proceeds support youth arts programs through the Dominion Arts Foundation.

Young Artist
$20

Designed for students and emerging performers. Includes access to the coffee and conversation hour with the director and a commemorative ornament. Supports youth arts programs through the Dominion Arts Foundation.

