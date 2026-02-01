The Black Nonprofit Group

The Black Nonprofit Group

Black Nonprofit Con Sponsorship

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Supports attendee meals and nourishment

Includes:

  • Logo on event website
  • Logo on lunch signage
  • Verbal recognition during lunch break
  • Social media thank-you post

Covers all three levels: February 28, July 11, October 3

Session Sponsor
$350

Supports one breakout or main session

Includes:

  • Logo displayed on screen at start of sponsored session
  • Verbal recognition by facilitator
  • Logo on event website

Covers all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3

Swag Bag Sponsor
$250

Supports attendee materials

Includes:

  • Ability to place branded item in swag bag
  • Logo on event website
  • Group social media thank-you

Covers all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3

Scholarship Sponsor
$150

Covers one attendee ticket

Includes:

  • Name or logo listed as Scholarship Supporter
  • Logo on event website
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you

Covers 1 year membership + all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3

