Black Nonprofit Con Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Supports attendee meals and nourishment
Includes:
Covers all three levels: February 28, July 11, October 3
Supports one breakout or main session
Includes:
Covers all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3
Supports attendee materials
Includes:
Covers all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3
Covers one attendee ticket
Includes:
Covers 1 year membership + all three conference levels: February 28, July 11, October 3
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!