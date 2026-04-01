Hosted by

Black Nurse Collaborative Inc

About this event

Black Nurse Collaborative Inc.'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4200 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA

Washington Commanders Door Wreath item
Washington Commanders Door Wreath
$75

Starting bid

Gorgeous Washington Commanders for the Commanders fan! This 26"x36"x6" wreath will look great on you front door, wall, or anywhere that you watch the team play. Go Commanders! Value: $90

Baltimore Ravens Door Wreath item
Baltimore Ravens Door Wreath
$75

Starting bid

Gorgeous Baltimore Ravens Wreath for the Ravens fan! This 26"x36"x6" wreath will look great on you front door, wall, or anywhere that you watch the team play. Go Ravens! Value: $90

Nordstrom Gift Card item
Nordstrom Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

The perfect gift for you or the shopper in your family! Can be used to purchase items at any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store in person or online.

Value: $300

Kate Spade Flower Large Tote item
Kate Spade Flower Large Tote
$250

Starting bid

Spacious tote designed for everyday essentials like a laptop, wallet, and phone by Kate Spade New York featuring the iconic Spade Flower pattern in Grenache Multi color. Tote is approximately 13.6" x11.6" x 5.56". Value: $399

Men's Essentials Gift Basket item
Men's Essentials Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

A winning mix of men’s favorites! Featuring car care essentials, grooming products, cologne, and home & bath items inspired by Bed Bath & Beyond. This basket is perfect for work, home, or weekends. (Picture is for illustration only.) Value: $200

Travel Gift Tote item
Travel Gift Tote
$125

Starting bid

This tote has everything you need for your next trip! Tote bag with compartments, packing cubes, cosmetic/toiletry bag, TSA approved travel bottles, sleep mask, neck pillow, travel blanket, USB travel charger cable, cleansing wipes/hand sanitizer, and more items. (Picture is for illustration only.) Value: $150

Tea Gift Set item
Tea Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Elegant purple and gold combination, blooming hand-painted flowers are charming accents. 20 piece tea set includes 6 cups, 6 saucers, 6 spoons, 1 teapot and 1 gold sprayed stand. The teapot has a capacity of about 15 oz, each cup has a capacity of about 3 oz. Value: $50

MICHAEL Michael Kors Suede Hobo Bag item
MICHAEL Michael Kors Suede Hobo Bag
$250

Starting bid

Navy blue large-sized Michael Kors bag 15-3/4"W x 11-1/2"H x 3-1/4"D, 10-3/4" top handle, shoulder strap, magnetic snap closure, silver-tone exterior hardware; interior back slip pocket, tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10"). Value: $398

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