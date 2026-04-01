Black Nurse Collaborative Inc.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gorgeous Washington Commanders for the Commanders fan! This 26"x36"x6" wreath will look great on you front door, wall, or anywhere that you watch the team play. Go Commanders! Value: $90
Starting bid
Gorgeous Baltimore Ravens Wreath for the Ravens fan! This 26"x36"x6" wreath will look great on you front door, wall, or anywhere that you watch the team play. Go Ravens! Value: $90
Starting bid
The perfect gift for you or the shopper in your family! Can be used to purchase items at any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store in person or online.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Spacious tote designed for everyday essentials like a laptop, wallet, and phone by Kate Spade New York featuring the iconic Spade Flower pattern in Grenache Multi color. Tote is approximately 13.6" x11.6" x 5.56". Value: $399
Starting bid
A winning mix of men’s favorites! Featuring car care essentials, grooming products, cologne, and home & bath items inspired by Bed Bath & Beyond. This basket is perfect for work, home, or weekends. (Picture is for illustration only.) Value: $200
Starting bid
This tote has everything you need for your next trip! Tote bag with compartments, packing cubes, cosmetic/toiletry bag, TSA approved travel bottles, sleep mask, neck pillow, travel blanket, USB travel charger cable, cleansing wipes/hand sanitizer, and more items. (Picture is for illustration only.) Value: $150
Starting bid
Elegant purple and gold combination, blooming hand-painted flowers are charming accents. 20 piece tea set includes 6 cups, 6 saucers, 6 spoons, 1 teapot and 1 gold sprayed stand. The teapot has a capacity of about 15 oz, each cup has a capacity of about 3 oz. Value: $50
Starting bid
Navy blue large-sized Michael Kors bag 15-3/4"W x 11-1/2"H x 3-1/4"D, 10-3/4" top handle, shoulder strap, magnetic snap closure, silver-tone exterior hardware; interior back slip pocket, tablet compatible (std. size 8"-10"). Value: $398
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!