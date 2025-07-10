Black Nurses Rock South Jersey's Memberships

Local Chapter Professional Nurse Membership
$135

Valid for one year

This level is for all active professional nurses, such as LPNsRNsNPsMSNs, and CRNAs.


*Membership includes national and local dues.

Local Chapter Student Nurse Membership
$80

Valid for one year

This level is for individuals who have not yet received their license and are actively enrolled in a nursing program.


*Membership includes national and local dues.

Local Chapter Retired Nurse Membership
$20

Valid for one year

This level is for retired nurses who still would like to be involved.

National Professional Nurse Membership
$1

Valid for one year

For all professional nurses, LPNsRNsNPsMSNs, and CRNAs, who would like to make monthly payments for national dues, please go to https://members.blacknursesrock.net/bnrfapplicationtojoin

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!