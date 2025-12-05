Treat yourself to an upgraded experience at the Black OWT Day Party with the VIP Individual Ticket!

This ticket is perfect for those who want to enjoy some premium perks and a more exclusive atmosphere without committing to a large group package.

The VIP Individual Ticket includes:

Access: Access to VIP area with guaranteed seating.

VIP Package: Includes exclusive VIP food and drinks; wait service; giveaways and SWAG.

Upgrade your day party experience and enjoy the event like a VIP!