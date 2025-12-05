Hosted by
About this event
Entry to the Granby Theater for all the excitement:
Treat yourself to an upgraded experience at the Black OWT Day Party with the VIP Individual Ticket!
This ticket is perfect for those who want to enjoy some premium perks and a more exclusive atmosphere without committing to a large group package.
The VIP Individual Ticket includes:
Upgrade your day party experience and enjoy the event like a VIP!
Elevate your Black OWT Day Party experience with our exclusive VIP Booth Package! This package provides a dedicated space for you and three friends to enjoy the party in style and comfort.
Your $400 VIP Booth includes:
Note: Limited booths are available, so book your exclusive experience today!
Bring your entire crew and experience the Black OWT Day Party in the ultimate comfort and luxury with the Reserved Lounger Package!
This package is designed for large groups who want a dedicated, comfortable space to socialize and enjoy the energy of the party.
Your $650 Reserved Lounger Package includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!