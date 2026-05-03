BLACK PLAY by H. Hasberry

For this option, you can buy a ticket for yourself and a random Black Queer person, so they can see the show for free. Or you can pay for this option and indicate that you'd like both tickets to go to 2 Black Queer people coming to see the show! This option is a great way to give Black Queer people who don't have the funds the ability to enjoy a day out at the Juneteenth Brunch and one of the Juneteenth shows