Black Rainbow Love Fundraiser Auction

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Value: $350 (Location: DC) Our professional headshot sessions are designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives who want to look confident, capable, and approachable. Use your professional headshot for:
✔️ LINKEDIN & RESUMES
✔️ YOUR WEBSITE & BUSINESS CARDS STAND OUT
✔️ UPGRADE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILES
✔️ ATTRACT MORE CLIENTS & JOB OFFERS https://fdrphotography.com
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Value: $500 (Location: Virtual)
Invest in your growth—or gift it to a leader you believe in. This one-on-one leadership coaching session offers a confidential, focused space to gain clarity, strengthen decision-making, and tackle real-time challenges. Ideal for educators, nonprofit leaders, and emerging executives seeking insight, strategy, and renewed momentum.
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Value: $35 A bold, innovative biography that offers a new understanding of the life, work, and enduring impact of Audre Lorde.
2024 Publisher’s Weekly Top 10 Book of the Year. Time Magazine Must-Read Book! Carnegie Medal Longlist!
2025 Winner of the Judy Grahn Award in Lesbian Non-Fiction from Publishing Triangle! Finalist for the LA Times Book Prize! https://www.alexispauline.com
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“The Alamo Drafthouse Theater is good food, good beer and good film, all at the same place!” Use at any location. https://drafthouse.com/dc-metro-area
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Value: $145 (Location: DC) Come face to face with spies and spymasters, the gadgets and engineers, stories from past and present. With two floors of interactive exhibits to tap, touch, and play – you don’t just visit the Spy Museum, you live it.
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(Location: Los Angeles, CA) Where every plate is crafted with love and every guest is family, so come on in and make yourself at home. Whether you're here for brunch classics, bold originals, or just good company, we are honored to share our table with you. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, with REAL ingredients and REAL love, the same way l'd serve it in my own kitchen.
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Value: $40 In the ever-evolving landscape of music, certain artists emerge like beacons of innovation, reshaping genres and leaving an indelible mark on listeners. With a career marked by creativity, artistry and clever storytelling, renowned singer-songwriter and cellist SHANA TUCKER captivates audiences with her innovative blend of music known as ChamberSoul.
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Value:$1000 (Location: virtual) In recent years, market volatility and inflation have disrupted traditional retirement income strategies. With high living costs, uncertain returns, and longer life expectancies, many retirees face the risk of outliving their savings. As a result, more are delaying retirement or rejoining the workforce.
But with the right guidance, you can still achieve a work-optional lifestyle. Our exclusive portfolio strategies and risk management techniques are designed to help you retire confidently.
Choosing a financial planner is about more than numbers—it’s about trust, strategy, and long-term success. We offer personalized plans tailored to your goals and a commitment to your financial well-being. If you're ready to build lasting wealth with a trusted partner, let’s schedule a conversation. https://www.fryarfinancial.com/retirement-plan-advisory-services
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Value: $40 Our beautiful 6x6 wooden keepsake box, featuring a one-of-a-kind painted tile on the top. This exquisite box is perfect for storing jewelry and other small treasures, adding a touch of elegance to your space. Crafted with care, it combines functionality with artistic charm, making it a thoughtful gift or a delightful addition to your home decor. Keep your precious items safe and in this unique keepsake box.
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Value: $150 I'll create a customized Head of Statement; your vision and my creativity will put you in the right headspace. With Head of Statements, Angela turns headwear into declarations—each hat a bold expression of identity, joy, resistance, and truth. Inspired by the stories we carry and the statements we often silence, her work invites us to reflect on what we wear, what we say, and what we stand for. www.headofstatements.com
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Value $40 JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big JBL Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black)
Starting bid
Value $80 (Location: DC)
Washington Prodigy, D.C.’s premier women’s tackle football team, is a 501c3, Black- and queer-woman owned community sports organization. Prodigy is approaching its 14th season and finished 2025 as Eastern Conference Champions under the leadership of head coach and NFL veteran LaMont Jordan.
2026 Home Games
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Value $120 KAYALI VANILLA 28 1.7 oz / 50 ml eau de parfum spray. A rich, warm, and complex gourmand vanilla, featuring notes of Madagascan vanilla orchid, brown sugar, and tonka bean, balanced with deeper, sophisticated layers of amber, musk, and patchouli, giving it a sweet, slightly boozy, and woody depth beyond a simple vanilla.
Starting bid
Value $120 (Location: Greensboro, NC)
More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It’s a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Ticket info: March 1, 2026 1:00PM, Tanger Center for Performing Arts - Seats: Sec LOGE- C, Row J, Seat 22-25) https://hellskitchen.com
Starting bid
Value: $120 (Location Arlington, TX) The Spartans, formed in 2018 are the most decorated team in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), achieving an unprecedented record of reaching the IX Cup Championship game in every season, and winning 6 of the titles since the league's inception. 2026 Home Games:
Starting bid
Value: $1000 Cruise for 2 adults
5 Days, 4 Nights Cruise
aboard one of the most Popular Cruise Lines (Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian)
Sail To: Cozumel, Nassau, Bahamas or Ensenada
From: Miami, Port Canaveral, or Los Angeles.
Winner pays taxes & port fees (up to $300 per person)
Book By Phone
24 Months to Complete Travel
30 Days advance notice required tammies-travel.com , linktr.ee/tammiestravel
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Value: $20 Inspired by the legacy of radical and queer black feminists of the 1970s and ’80s, Revolutionary Mothering places marginalized mothers of color at the center of a world of necessary transformation. The challenges we face as movements working for racial, economic, reproductive, gender, and food justice, as well as anti-violence, anti-imperialist, and queer liberation are the same challenges that many mothers face every day. Revolutionary Mothering is a movement-shifting anthology committed to birthing new worlds, full of faith and hope for what we can raise up together. https://www.alexispauline.com
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Value 50.00 (Location: Durham,NC) Join us for another exciting edition of our monthly poetry slam! Come out and enjoy a dynamic spoken word event featuring the area's best wordsmiths. 2026 January - Finals
Feb - Love Notes
March - Women’s Slam
April - Bull City Spit Fest (team exhibition)
May - Haiku Slam
June - Lyric Slam. Hayti Heritage Center
804 Old Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27701 The Jambalaya Soul Slam is the Triangle’s longest running poetry event! https://bullcitypoetryslam.com/
Starting bid
Value: $120 This is a handmade 60x60 in herringbone design Chunky Blanket. It's dark blue, light blue, and blue splash Bernat Blanket Big yarn and softer than ... you know.
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