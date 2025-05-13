Black Rock Travel Agency (BRTA) 2025

Black Rock City

NV, USA

BRTA Camp Cost Share
$250

Agent Camp Cost Share (CCS). To fund the BRTA Burning Man experience. A subsidized reduced Cost Share Fee is available upon request (email [email protected])

Annual Membership Dues (Agent Dues).
$65

BRTA is a year round community and social group that requires membership fees to cover annual costs. Please skip if you've already submitted.

30 amp Power
$300

Power (covers cost of fuel) 30 amp RV hookup, rooftop A/C, fridge, micro, water pumps, lights etc. Min. 100 foot - 10 gauge extension cord required.

20 amp Power
$200

Power (covers cost of fuel) 20 amp Tent/yurt/box truck w/smaller A/C unit, dorm fridge, small appliances, lights.Min. 100 foot - 10 gauge extension cord required.

Galley
$225

BRTA Meal Plan
The meal plan provides breakfast and dinner beginning Sunday, August 25. Every meal plan participant is required to fill at least 2 Galley volunteer shifts.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing