National Council of Negro Women, Inc Philadelphia Section

Hosted by

National Council of Negro Women, Inc Philadelphia Section

About this event

Black Rose Ball Cotillion

99 Wanamaker Ave

Essington, PA 19029, USA

General Admission
$60

.🎟 Your ticket includes:
✔ Admission to the Black Rose Ball
✔ Buffet-style dinner with dessert
✔ Live entertainment and dancing
✔ Formal presentation of Cotillion participants

*tables seat 8

Souvenir Booklet
$10

Our beautifully designed 2025 Rose Bud Souvenir Book is a keepsake that captures the essence of this special occasion. This professionally printed, full-color booklet features stunning photos, inspiring messages, and heartfelt ads from family, friends, and supporters. Measuring 5” × 8.5”, it’s the perfect size to treasure and display—a lasting reminder of a milestone moment in the lives of our Rose Buds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!