Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

Hosted by

Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

About this event

Black Shamrock Golf Tournament

1695 S Main St

Hanover, PA 18706, USA

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for your foursome with this ticket type! ($150.00 per golfer)

Individual Golfer
$150

Use this ticket type to pay for yourself; please be sure to indicate who you'll be playing with!

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$50

Your contributions as a Food & Beverage Sponsor help offset the costs of the tournament, making the day enjoyable and helping us retain more of the proceeds for our charitable work throughout the year!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Signage at tee box on one of the holes throughout the tournament. Recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.

Long Drive or Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$150

Long Drive (4) or Closest to the Pin Sponsor (3 - Men's, Women's & Senior) Recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.

Pin Flag Sponsor
$200

Commemorative Pin Flag on one of the 18 holes during the tournament. You get to keep the Commemorative Flag! Includes recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate signage and digital signage before and after the tournament. [Only 5 available] Special recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.

Banner Sponsor
$2,500

One X-Banner and recognition on digital signage in clubhouse throughout the tournament and dinner) [Only 2 Available] Highlighted recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Two X-Banners displayed at the tournament, recognition on all signage throughout the tournament. Special recognition by the officers during the program and highlighted recognition and in subsequent social media announcements. [Only 1 Available]

Add a donation for Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

$

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