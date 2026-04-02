Black Shamrock Golf Tournament

About this event
Pay for your foursome with this ticket type! ($150.00 per golfer)
Use this ticket type to pay for yourself; please be sure to indicate who you'll be playing with!
Your contributions as a Food & Beverage Sponsor help offset the costs of the tournament, making the day enjoyable and helping us retain more of the proceeds for our charitable work throughout the year!
Signage at tee box on one of the holes throughout the tournament. Recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.
Long Drive (4) or Closest to the Pin Sponsor (3 - Men's, Women's & Senior) Recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.
Commemorative Pin Flag on one of the 18 holes during the tournament. You get to keep the Commemorative Flag! Includes recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.
Corporate signage and digital signage before and after the tournament. [Only 5 available] Special recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.
One X-Banner and recognition on digital signage in clubhouse throughout the tournament and dinner) [Only 2 Available] Highlighted recognition in program and in subsequent social media announcements.
Two X-Banners displayed at the tournament, recognition on all signage throughout the tournament. Special recognition by the officers during the program and highlighted recognition and in subsequent social media announcements. [Only 1 Available]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!