Black Summit 2026 Sponsorship Campaign

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

Logo on all promotional materials; Banner placement at event;  Digital display during welcome and lunch; VIP Seating - up to 8; Featured on website & social media

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all promotional materials; Banner placement at event; Digital display during welcome and lunch; Recognition on the website; VIP Seating - up to 6

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on event program; Recognition (verbally acknowledge) on stage; Reserved Seating - up to 4 

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event program; Reserved Seating - up to 3  

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Name listed on program;
Reserved Seating - up to 2 

