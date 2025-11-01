Black Summit 2026 Sponsorship

Logo on event signage, all promotional materials and banner placement, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Six VIP tickets.
Logo on all promotional materials and banner placement at event. Recognition from stage. Five VIP tickets
Logo on event signage, program, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Four VIP tickets.
Logo on event signage, program, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Two VIP tickets.
Logo on event program and website. Recognition on social media.
Name listed as a Individual Supporter in the event program and on the website.
Name listed on the website.
Donations up to $100
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing