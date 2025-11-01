Black Summit 2026 Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Logo on event signage, all promotional materials and banner placement, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Six VIP tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all promotional materials and banner placement at event. Recognition from stage. Five VIP tickets

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on event signage, program, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Four VIP tickets.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signage, program, social media and website. Recognition from stage. Two VIP tickets.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event program and website. Recognition on social media.

Individual Supporter
$1,000

Name listed as a Individual Supporter in the event program and on the website.

Individual Patron
$500

Name listed on the website.

Individual Donor
$100

Donations up to $100

