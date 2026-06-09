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About this event
Register for the Black Surfers Collective Youth Ocean Experience Program. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy free surf lessons, ocean safety education, environmental stewardship activities, and community-building experiences designed to connect youth with the ocean.
Program dates, locations, and additional details will be provided to registered participants. Space is limited and registration is required.
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