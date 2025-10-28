Diboll, TX 75941, USA
Black Tie Bingo Night
Admit One
Black Tie Bingo Night
Our community loves a good game of Bingo — but we know a few of our amazing seniors may not be able to afford to attend. We never want cost to keep anyone from joining the fun. ❤️
Would you consider donating $25 to sponsor a ticket for one of our wonderful seniors? Your generosity ensures everyone gets to be part of this special night!
Black Tie Bingo Night
Reserved table for 8 guests at the Black Tie Bingo event
- Logo placement on event banner, program cover, and table signage
- Full-page advertisement in the event program
- Recognition during the event (verbal mention by emcee)
- Social media spotlight featuring your business or organization
- Certificate of appreciation recognizing your partnership
Black Tie Bingo Night
Reserved seating for 4 guests
- Logo displayed in event program and signage
- Verbal recognition during event
- Social media mention as a Gold Sponsor
- Half-page advertisement in the event program
Black Tie Bingo Night
- Two event tickets
- Logo or name listed in event program
- Recognition slide during the event
- Social media thank-you post
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!