C.O.P.E Community Outreach Partnership Engagement

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C.O.P.E Community Outreach Partnership Engagement

About this event

Black Tie Gala - Sponsorship Levels

325 Wagner Pl

Memphis, TN 38103, USA

COMMUNITY PARTNER
$250

Logo listed in event program booklet, two complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on the C.O.P.E. website partner page

GOLD SPONSOR
$500

Logo listed in event program booklet, four complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on C.O.P.E. website partner page

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000

Logo listed in event program booklet, six complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on the C.O.P.E. website partner page, and a special acknowledgment at Gala.

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