Black Tie Gala - Sponsorship Levels

About this event
Logo listed in event program booklet, two complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on the C.O.P.E. website partner page
Logo listed in event program booklet, four complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on C.O.P.E. website partner page
Logo listed in event program booklet, six complimentary Gala tickets, social media recognition, inclusion on the C.O.P.E. website partner page, and a special acknowledgment at Gala.
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