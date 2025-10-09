Giving Gala

About this event

Black Tie New Years Gala

1116 W Hill Rd

Gerry, NY 14740, USA

VIP Ticket
$100

Ticket Includes: 6:00 PM Arrival

Cocktail Hour & Hors d 'Oeuvres

Served Buffet Style Dinner- The Hideaway

Dessert Bar

1 Drink Ticket

Champagne Toast & Ball Drop

Live Music- The Chillbilly's

DJ- Deven Payne

Professional Photos- Captured Moments by DreAnn

Chinese Auction

50/50 Drawing

Silent Auction

Shuttle Services Available

Final itinerary and more information to follow!


*Dress for event is Black Tie


Social Ticket
$50

Ticket Includes: 8:00 PM Arrival

2 Drink Ticket

Champagne Toast & Ball Drop

DJ- Deven Payne

50/50 Drawing

Shuttle Services Available

Final itinerary and more information to follow!


*Dress for event is Black Tie

Add a donation for Giving Gala

$

