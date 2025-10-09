Black Tie New Years Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket Includes: 6:00 PM Arrival
Cocktail Hour & Hors d 'Oeuvres
Served Buffet Style Dinner- The Hideaway
Dessert Bar
1 Drink Ticket
Champagne Toast & Ball Drop
Live Music- The Chillbilly's
DJ- Deven Payne
Professional Photos- Captured Moments by DreAnn
Chinese Auction
50/50 Drawing
Silent Auction
Shuttle Services Available
Final itinerary and more information to follow!
*Dress for event is Black Tie
Ticket Includes: 8:00 PM Arrival
2 Drink Ticket
Champagne Toast & Ball Drop
DJ- Deven Payne
50/50 Drawing
Shuttle Services Available
Final itinerary and more information to follow!
*Dress for event is Black Tie
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!