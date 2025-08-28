Hosted by

The TBCK Foundation

About this event

Black Ties for Rare: A Rare Disease Gala

Rare Prize for Big Kids
$10

Starting bid

This large gift basket is full of fun sensory items any kiddo, but especially older kids will absolutely love!

Rare Prize for Little Kids
$10

Starting bid

Fun sensory basket arranged with our littlest kiddos in mind.

Rare Prize Self-Care Basket (women)
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself with a basket full of self-care products selected especially for women.

Rare Prize Self-Care Basket (men)
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself with a basket full of carefully selected care products for men.

Rare Prize Surprise Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

Jewelry box full of more than 15 unique pieces plus a 1 in 5 chance of winning a $50 Amazon gift car.

Rare Prize Awesome Kid Toy (Octopus)
$10

Starting bid

This Baby Einstein Octopus Toy is a 4 in 1 chase and learn toy that will entertain even the most discerning kiddo.

Rare Prize Awesome Kid Toy (Kitchen)
$10

Starting bid

This Baby Einstein Kitchen Toy with magic touch will bring pretend play to a new level of fun.

Rare Prize Upsee Harness
$100

Starting bid

This medium sized harness is suitable for people up to 44lbs. The lot includes harness, adult belt, and sandals

Rare Prize for Anyone
$10

Starting bid

A surprise treat for anyone.

Rare Prize for Big Kid
$10

Starting bid

Large sensory basket full of items older kiddos will adore.

Rare Prize Golf
$200

Starting bid

- comp round for a foursome, cart included at Pinch Brook Golf Course 

- 2 dozen Titliest  ProV 1 balls

- 2 dozen Titliest Trufeel balls 

- 2 Taylor Made Stratus Tech gloves (left ML right ML men’s) 

- 2 sleeves limited editions ProV1 USA 

- Taylor made golf towel 

- pinch brook pouch 

- 6 pinchbrook logo balls, Callaway super soft 

- Titleist Rope hat 

- pack of 2 3/4 tees 

- pack of 3 1/4 tees 

Rare jewelry 2
$50

Starting bid

