Black Wealth Week KC Sponsorship

Benefits: In addition to the General Table benefits, sponsors receive recognition as a Community Table Sponsor, a social media video that highlights the business story and community support, and table signage acknowledging the business.
Investment: $1,500
Benefits: In addition to the General Table benefits, sponsors receive recognition as a Community Table Sponsor, a social media video that highlights the business story and community support, and table signage acknowledging the business.
Builders of Black Wealth
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Investment: $5,000
Benefits: Offers a half-page recognition in the event program, digital recognition on the website, social media video recognition, vendor table access at BWW events, and verbal recognition during the event. Post-event recap inclusion is also provided.
Investment: $5,000
Benefits: Offers a half-page recognition in the event program, digital recognition on the website, social media video recognition, vendor table access at BWW events, and verbal recognition during the event. Post-event recap inclusion is also provided.
Champions of Black Wealth
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Investment: $10,000
Benefits: Includes all Builder benefits plus a full-page ad in the program, priority branding during the pre-gala event, featured logo on digital platforms, and branded materials. These sponsors receive a post-event recap and verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Investment: $10,000
Benefits: Includes all Builder benefits plus a full-page ad in the program, priority branding during the pre-gala event, featured logo on digital platforms, and branded materials. These sponsors receive a post-event recap and verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Generators of Black Wealth
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Investment: $25,000
Benefits: Provides top-tier benefits including a premium full-page ad, top-tier logo placement, priority branding during the pre-gala event and on-stage recognition with speaking opportunities. These sponsors co-present the honoree and receive priority recognition throughout the event. They are also acknowledged in event-related documentaries.
Investment: $25,000
Benefits: Provides top-tier benefits including a premium full-page ad, top-tier logo placement, priority branding during the pre-gala event and on-stage recognition with speaking opportunities. These sponsors co-present the honoree and receive priority recognition throughout the event. They are also acknowledged in event-related documentaries.
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