Black Women in Aviation Membership Plans

For women and allies already building their careers in aviation.





*BWIA Newsletter & Insider Updates

*Access to professional development training & events (online + in person)

*Signed copy of The 3 Keys to Unlock & Unleash Your Confidence

*Exclusive BWIA Pin

* Mentorship opportunities (give or receive)

*Access to the scholarship portal (Nov 2025 Launch)

*Community Hub – exclusive members-only Discord for networking, live Q&A, support, and celebrating wins

Insider Updates

Perfect for: Aviation professionals, industry leaders, and mentors ready to make an impact.



