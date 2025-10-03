Black Women in Aviation Membership Plans

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For women and allies already building their careers in aviation.
*BWIA Newsletter & Insider Updates
*Access to professional development training & events (online + in person)
*Signed copy of The 3 Keys to Unlock & Unleash Your Confidence
*Exclusive BWIA Pin
* Mentorship opportunities (give or receive)
*Access to the scholarship portal (Nov 2025 Launch)
*Community Hub – exclusive members-only Discord for networking, live Q&A, support, and celebrating wins
Insider Updates
Perfect for: Aviation professionals, industry leaders, and mentors ready to make an impact.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For students actively pursuing their aviation and STEM dreams.
*BWIA Newsletter & student spotlights
*Access to online trainings, events, and in-person meetups
*Signed copy of The 3 Keys to Unlock & Unleash Your Confidence
*Exclusive BWIA Pin
* Mentorship opportunities with aviation professionals
*Access to the scholarship portal
*Community Hub – connect with peers, mentors, and professionals in real time
Perfect for: College students looking to break into aviation with the support of a strong network.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For middle and high school students ready to dream big.
*BWIA Newsletter designed for youth
*Access to online and in-person youth events
*Access to the scholarship portal
Perfect for: Young dreamers curious about aviation and eager to explore career pathways.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing