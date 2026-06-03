About this event
Secure your spot at a discounted rate for Black.Indie.Ignite. 2026. Includes full-day access to all programming, continental breakfast, lunch, curated film screening, workshops, the Ignition Studio AI Sprint, networking opportunities and the Celebration Reception with cocktails and light bites.
Includes full-day access to all programming, continental breakfast, lunch, curated film screening, workshops, the Ignition Studio AI Sprint, networking opportunities and the Celebration Reception with cocktails and light bites.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!