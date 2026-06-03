Hosted by

Black Indie Creatives Coalition

About this event

Black.Indie.Ignite. 2026

158 Buffalo Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA

Early Bird
$39.99
Available until Jul 13

Secure your spot at a discounted rate for Black.Indie.Ignite. 2026. Includes full-day access to all programming, continental breakfast, lunch, curated film screening, workshops, the Ignition Studio AI Sprint, networking opportunities and the Celebration Reception with cocktails and light bites.

Ignite Pass
$49.99

Includes full-day access to all programming, continental breakfast, lunch, curated film screening, workshops, the Ignition Studio AI Sprint, networking opportunities and the Celebration Reception with cocktails and light bites.

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