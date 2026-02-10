BlackNSA Silent Auction Feb 2026

Two private one-hour Zoom sessions to sharpen your market focus and outreach strategy, then build on what works.





Session 1: Clarify your best market, tighten your positioning, and create an outreach plan you can actually execute.

Session 2: Review results, refine messaging, and optimize follow-up based on real responses.





This is practical strategy, not generic coaching.





Lisa Ryan, CSP, works with associations and industrial organizations where clarity and credibility matter.





Includes: Two 60-minute private Zoom sessions





Value: $2,000