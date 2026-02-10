BlackNSA Silent Auction Feb 2026

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Two private one-hour Zoom sessions to sharpen your market focus and outreach strategy, then build on what works.
Session 1: Clarify your best market, tighten your positioning, and create an outreach plan you can actually execute.
Session 2: Review results, refine messaging, and optimize follow-up based on real responses.
This is practical strategy, not generic coaching.
Lisa Ryan, CSP, works with associations and industrial organizations where clarity and credibility matter.
Includes: Two 60-minute private Zoom sessions
Value: $2,000
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