BlackNSA Silent Auction March 2026

This is a rare opportunity to receive high-level speaker development support at a fraction of the investment typically required for private consulting at this level.



You’ll receive two private 60-minute Zoom sessions focused entirely on strengthening your platform, sharpening your content, and elevating how you show up as a professional speaker.

Session 1: Clarify and Elevate Your Platform

You'll refine your core message, tighten your keynote or workshop structure, and ensure your positioning reflects the level of stages you want to earn. You’ll leave with clearer messaging and a stronger foundation for growth.

Session 2: Fees, Negotiation and Industry Strategy

The session will focus on the business side of speaking, including guidance on fee positioning, negotiation strategy, and how to structure conversations with decision-makers. She'll share an insider perspective on how bureaus and event planners evaluate talent, along with practical insight on building long-term relationships. This session is about understanding the marketplace and positioning yourself to operate within it confidently and professionally.

Tracy Cotton-Martin is a 16+ year veteran of the professional speaking industry and a former agent at the world’s leading speaking bureaus. Throughout her career, she has represented bestselling authors, former White House officials, CEOs, and nationally recognized thought leaders serving corporate, association, healthcare, and financial audiences.

Having negotiated thousands of national and international engagements, Tracy possesses a deep understanding of what decision-makers value and what’s required to build a sustainable speaking career. She brings seasoned industry insight, strategic discernment, and extensive marketplace experience to every speaker she works with.

Includes:

• Two (2) private 60-minute Zoom strategy sessions

• Personalized feedback on content and platform

• Clear next steps to elevate your speaking business

Estimated Value: $2,500