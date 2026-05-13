BlackNSA Silent Auction May 2026

In a 1-hour strategic slide deck review, Twist will audit your presentation for clutter, weak flow, lack of focus, audience disconnects, and underwhelming visual storytelling. You’ll receive actionable feedback to elevate clarity, credibility, and audience experience + possible live on-the-spot design during the session to demonstrate how strategic visual choices can dramatically improve impact. If you want to raise your fees, start by raising the bar on your deck.

Estimated Value: $750