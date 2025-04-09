Blackrock PTO 25-26 Memberships

The Hive Level Household Membership Includes:

- A show of support for all the BPTO does for Blackrock’s teachers, staff, students, families & community all year long

- (1) Coventry Public Schools Volunteer BCI Check

**Need a color copy of their RI Driver’s License

- (1) Adult AND (1) Child Sized Blackrock Bracelet

- Members Only Early Bird Ticket Sales for Events

- $15 Merch Store Gift Card

- (1) Blackrock Elementary School Vinyl Car Sticker

- Voting rights at all Blackrock PTO Meetings for the year.



This Membership is good for up to 3 adults living in the same household. All Must be a Parent, Grandparent or Legal Guardian of a Blackrock Elementary school student. All Members must live in the same physical address.