Blackrock PTO 25-26 Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The Hive Level Household Membership Includes:
- A show of support for all the BPTO does for Blackrock’s teachers, staff, students, families & community all year long
- (1) Coventry Public Schools Volunteer BCI Check
**Need a color copy of their RI Driver’s License
- (1) Adult AND (1) Child Sized Blackrock Bracelet
- Members Only Early Bird Ticket Sales for Events
- $15 Merch Store Gift Card
- (1) Blackrock Elementary School Vinyl Car Sticker
- Voting rights at all Blackrock PTO Meetings for the year.
This Membership is good for up to 3 adults living in the same household. All Must be a Parent, Grandparent or Legal Guardian of a Blackrock Elementary school student. All Members must live in the same physical address.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The Beekeeper Level Household Membership Includes:
- A show of support for all the BPTO does for Blackrock’s teachers, staff, students, families & community all year long
- (1) Coventry Public Schools Volunteer BCI Check
**Need a color copy of their RI Driver’s License
- (1) Adult Sized Blackrock Bracelet
- Members Only Early Bird Ticket Sales for Events
- (1) Blackrock Elementary School Vinyl Car Sticker
- Voting rights at all Blackrock PTO Meetings for the year.
This Membership is good for up to 3 adults living in the same household. All Must be a Parent, Grandparent or Legal Guardian of a Blackrock Elementary school student. All Members must live in the same physical address.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The Pollinator Level Individual Membership Includes:
- A show of support for all the BPTO does for Blackrock’s teachers, staff, students, families & community all year long
- Members Only Early Bird Ticket Sales for Events
- Voting rights at all Blackrock PTO Meetings for the year.
This Membership is good for a single adult and they must be a Parent, Grandparent or Legal Guardian of a Blackrock Elementary school student
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
The Blackrock Teachers & Staff Level Membership Includes:
- A show of support for all the BPTO does for Blackrock’s teachers, staff, students, families & community all year long
- Reimbursement of up to $100 in purchased school supplied with receipts, request form & attendance at a minimum of 1 BPTO Mtg AND 1 BPTO Event.
- A Blackrock Water Bottle Sticker
- If ALL teachers/staff pay their dues by 10/1/2025 there will be a special celebration
You must be a Current Blackrock Teacher or Staff Member for the 2025-26 School Year.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing