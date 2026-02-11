Blackrock Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Blackrock Elementary School PTO

About this event

Comedy Night Tickets (Blackrock Teachers, Staff & PTO Board Only)

197 Providence St

West Warwick, RI 02893, USA

Comedy Night (18+) Teacher/Staff (50% OFF) Admission
$12.50

This ticket price is ONLY valid for a Blackrock Teacher/Staff Member and up to (1) ONE Guest.

Please note: Any additional guests will need to buy their tickets at the regular event price.


Raffle tickets & beverages will be available to Purchase throughout the event, so bring cash!! Deli buffet available or feel free to bring your own food.

This is an Adults Only (18+) Event

Cellucci's Parent's Night Out (5-12 years)
$30

This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out without Checking out the Comedy Show!

Cellucci's Parent's Night Out (5-12 years) ADD ON
$10

This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out WHILE YOU CHECK OUT THE COMEDY SHOW. Please note: this Ticket can ONLY be Chosen with a Comedy Night Ticket Purchase. Any other use will be cancelled. Thanks!

Add a donation for Blackrock Elementary School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!