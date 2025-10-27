Blackrock's Adult/Child Paint & Pastry Night

This event is designed for a parent & child to each create a canvas that when put together, create one beautiful masterpiece.





Want to leave the kids at home and paint with another adult? Sure!





Want to leave everyone at home & be an adult painting by yourself? Sure! Note: You will only paint ½ of the overall scene.





Every child (under 18) must have a ticketed adult painter at the event at all times. This is NOT a drop off event.





Everyone in attendance must have a ticket.