Blackrock Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Blackrock Elementary School PTO

About this event

Blackrock's Adult/Child Paint & Pastry Night

1143 Main St

West Warwick, RI 02893, USA

Paint & Pasty Tickets
$20

This event is designed for a parent & child to each create a canvas that when put together, create one beautiful masterpiece.


Want to leave the kids at home and paint with another adult? Sure!


Want to leave everyone at home & be an adult painting by yourself? Sure! Note: You will only paint ½ of the overall scene.


Every child (under 18) must have a ticketed adult painter at the event at all times. This is NOT a drop off event.


Everyone in attendance must have a ticket.

Add a donation for Blackrock Elementary School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!