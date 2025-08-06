Blacksburg Athletic Club's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
This allows your family to attend all home Middle School and Highs School sporting events for the entire 25/26 school year.
*excludes post season events
This allows your family to attend all home Middle School and Highs School sporting events for one season of the 25/26 school year.
*excludes post season events
This is good for one individual to attend all home middle school and high school events for the entire 25/26 school year.
*excludes post season events
This allows one individual to attend all home middle school and high school sporting events for one season during the 25/26
*excludes post season events
This allows your student to attend all home football games for the 2025 school year.
*excludes post season events
