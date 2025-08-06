Blacksburg Athletic Club

Offered by

Blacksburg Athletic Club

About the memberships

Blacksburg Athletic Club's Memberships

All Year Family Membership
$300

Valid for one year

This allows your family to attend all home Middle School and Highs School sporting events for the entire 25/26 school year.

*excludes post season events

Single Season Family Membership
$150

Valid for one year

This allows your family to attend all home Middle School and Highs School sporting events for one season of the 25/26 school year.

*excludes post season events

All Year Individual Membership
$150

Valid for one year

This is good for one individual to attend all home middle school and high school events for the entire 25/26 school year.

*excludes post season events

Single Season Individual Memvership
$100

Valid for one year

This allows one individual to attend all home middle school and high school sporting events for one season during the 25/26

*excludes post season events

Student Football Membership
$25

Valid for one year

This allows your student to attend all home football games for the 2025 school year.

*excludes post season events

