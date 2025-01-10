Blackstone Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

A gift certificate for $100 from the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce, good towards a membership or event with the Blackstone Chamber of Commerce
First Citizens Bank Swag Basket
$40
Brighten up your day with this fun spring green basket from First Citizens Bank in Crewe, Virginia! This versatile plastic baskets perfect icing down and carrying beverages at your next gathering. It is filled with an assortment of practical and fun items branded with First Citizens Bank logo. Inside you will find: a mini speaker, several pens and note pads for jotting down lists and reminders; a coffee mug for your morning brew; handy clips for your chips or keeping your notes together; a cooler cup to keep your drinks chilled; a dog bone holder for your furry friend and many other useful items. This is decorated with a cheerful pinwheel to add a touch of springtime fun!
$50 Gift Certificate to McDonalds
$35
Treat yourself to delicious favorites with a $50 gift certificate from McDonald's of Blackstone! Whether you are craving a classic Big Mac, crispy fries, refreshing McCafe drinks or a tasty breakfast on the go, this certificate has you covered. Perfect for satisfying your cravings or sharing with friends and family. Place your bid and enjoy a little extra lovin' from McDonald's!
La-Z-boy Recliner
$315
Relax in style with this La-Z-Boy tan recliner from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Designed for ultimate comfort, this recliner also doubles as a rocker, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. With its neutral tan color, it is a versatile addition to any living room, den or reading nook. Don't miss your chance to bring home the perfect spot to kick back and relax!
Dresser with Mirror
$245
Enhance your space with this modern-style dresser with mirror from Schewels Home in Blackstone! Featuring a sleek, contemporary design in versatile tan color, this dresser offers ample storage and clean look. The matching mirror adds both functionality and style, making it the perfect addition to any bedroom. Place your bid for a chance to bring home this chic and practical piece!
William Clarke Painting - Snow Fort
$235
Own a piece of Virginia's artistic history with an original artwork titled "Snow Fort" by renowed folk artist, William Clarke. Known for his distinctive style and celbrated throughout Virginia, Clarke's work beautifuly captures the essence of the region. This unique piece is a wonderful addition to any collection, offering a glimpse into Virginia's cultural landscape throug the eyes of a master folk artist. Don't miss this chance to bring home this wonderful piece of art!
One Hour In Home Portrait Session ($300 value)
$175
Capture your family's memories with a luxury in-home portrait session by photographer Laura “Larabelle” Austin. A former fashion photographer featured in Cosmopolitan, People, Refinery29, and more. Laura brings a heartfelt approach to capturing the beauty of moments.
The session is designed to document laughter, love, and connection. With a relaxed, natural-light style that ensures a stress-free experience. Whether it’s quiet cuddles on the couch, baking in the kitchen, or the joyful chaos of everyday life. This luxury package includes: A 1-hour in-home portrait session; a private online gallery with hand-edited, high-resolution images; the freedom to download, print, and share your photos.
King Size Sheets ($99 Value)
$50
Leggett & Platt 100% Sateen Weave Cotton King Sheet Set
At the end of a long day, you will love crawling into bed and slipping into the smooth, slightly silky texture of these sateen sheets. And they just get better with time—with every washing, they get softer and more lustrous. Fit for a King! (or Queen)
Fall Gift Basket ($175 value)
$85
Embrace the beauty of autumn with this charming fall-themed gift basket from Clays's Garden Center, VVA Vietnam Veterans. This delightful collection features seasonal décor, including: a mailbox cover, garden flag, two decorative turkeys and a beautiful, handcrafted wreath as well as some additional goodies, perfect for adding warmth to your home. Bid now and welcome next fall in style.
Voucher for 50% off a weekend stay in the Bridal Suite ($180
$90
Enjoy a luxurious get away with this exclusive auction item: Half-Price Weekend Stay in the Bridal Suite at Crewe Boutique Inn. Experience elegance and comfort in the beautifully appointed suite, perfect for a romantic escape or relaxing retreat. Bid now for your chance to indulge in a memorable stay at a fraction of the cost!
Hole Sponsorship ($250 value)
$75
Sponsor a Hole at the Nottoway Athletics Golf Tournament at the Crewe Country Club
Your company or business logo sign will be prominently displayed at the hole of your choice at the Crewe Country Club during the golf tournament on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A great way to get the word out about your company or business and maybe hit a hole-in-one!
Hair Product Basket ($225 value)
$125
Pamper yourself with this luxurious gift basket from Southside Roots Salon & Academy! It includes a $100 gift certificate for services and a complete Redken haircare set featuring Volume Injection Shampoo and Conditioner, Root Lifter Volumizing Spray Foam and Stay High Mouse. Also included are a high-quality detangling brush and comb to keep your locks looking their best. Bid now for the ultimate experience!
$50 Gift Certificate to Edgerton Florist
$35
Brighten any occasion with a beautiful floral arrangement from Edgerton Florist! This $50 gift certificate is generously donated by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Homes and can be used towards stunning bouquets, custom arrangements or charming gifts. Bid now and bring a touch of nature's beauty into your home or surprise someone special!
$50 Gift Certificate to Greenhouse Florist
$35
Enhance your home or find the perfect gift with this $50 gift certificate to Greenhouse Florists in Crewe, VA! Known for their beautiful floral arrangements and charming selection of gifts, Greenhouse Florist offers something for every occasion. This thoughtfully donated from Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home is a wonderful opportunity to add a touch of beauty to your day. Bid now and bring joy with flowers and more!
$50 Gift Certificate to La Fe Florista
$35
Discover the beauty of La Fe Florista, Blackstone's newest floral gem! This $50 gift certificate, generously donated by Hamner McMillian Funeral Home, can be used towards their stunning selection of plants, vibrant bouquets, elegant arrangements, wreaths, and more. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply brightening your space, La Fe Florista has the perfect touch of floral beauty. Bid now and support local.
$50 Gift Certificate to Acapulco's Mexican Grill
$35
Spice up your evening with a $50 gift certificate to Acapulco's Mexican Grill in Blackstone, VA! Known for its vibrant flavors and authentic Mexican cuisine, Acapulco's is the perfect spot for a delicious meal with family and friends. Whether you are craving sizzling fajitas, savory tacos or refreshing margaritas, this gift certificate will have your taste buds dancing.
