Cooley's Anemia Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Cooley's Anemia Foundation, Inc.

About this event

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Blackstone Dinner

10 Pinelawn Rd

Melville, NY 11747, USA

Dinner Ticket
$1,250

Your donation included passed hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, a three-course meal paired with the finest champagne & California wines, and a port wine with dessert. Cigars will be available for guests to enjoy and a 50/50 Raffle

A Day of Blood Transfusions
$1,000

I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on gold paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.

A Day of Blood Crossmatching
$900

I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on silver paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.

Treatment for Iron Overload in the Organs
$700

I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on copper paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.

One Day of Iron Chelation
$550

I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on white paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!