Blackstone Dinner

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About this event
Your donation included passed hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, a three-course meal paired with the finest champagne & California wines, and a port wine with dessert. Cigars will be available for guests to enjoy and a 50/50 Raffle
I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on gold paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.
I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on silver paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.
I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on copper paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.
I you are unable to attend and would like to contribute to alleviate the pain and suffering of the patients, you are invited to take a full page color ad on white paper in our Dinner Dance Journal. Send ad copy to [email protected] by 6/4/26.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!