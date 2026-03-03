Blackstone Record Collection

This lot is of 10 import and domestic House and Progressive House 12” singles. It includes:

Pulse - “The Lover That You Are” on Jellybean Recordings - US 12”

Jocelyn Enriquez - “Get Into The Rhythm” on Tommy Boy/Timber! Records - US Promo 12”

Alice Deejay - “Better Off Alone” - US 12”

Charlotte - “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” featuring remixes from Junior Vasquez on Nervous Records - US 12”

Abigail - “If It Don’t Fit” featuring remixes from Thunderpuss 2000 on Groovilicious Music - US 12”

Calle presents The Disco Dogs - “Check This Out” on Empower Records - US SEALED 12”

Cookie Crew - “Got To Keep On” featuring remixes by Prince Paul and Danny D on FFRR Records - US Promo 12”

Total Eclipse - “Come Together” on Centrestage Records - UK 12”

Quivver - “She Does” on VC Recordings - UK 12”

NYLX featuring Lula Grelhada - “Goosebumps” on Twisted America - US Promo 12”j