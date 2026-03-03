Blackstone Record Collection

Hosted by
Starting bid
This lot is of five Hip Hop & R&B records, all 90’s.
It includes:
Slick Rick - “I Shouldn’t Have Done It” US 12”
LL Cool J - “Hey Lover” US Promo 12”
Keith Sweat - “Just A Touch” US Promo 12”
Monifah - “You” US 12”
TLC - “Get It Up” US Promo 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of five import and domestic records of mixed genres, including House, Rave, HIp Hop, Trance & Progressive House. It includes:
Bizarre Inc - “Playing With Knives” UK 12”
The Wiseguys - “Start The Commotion [Eric Kupper Remixes]” US 12”
M-Factor - “Mother [Dirty Vegas mixes]” US Promo 12”
Leftfield - “Afro-Left” US Promo 12”
Schooly-D - “PSK / Gucci Time” US 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of five import and domestic House 12” singles. It includes:
Raven Maize - “Fascinated” on Rulin Records with remixes from Joey Negro & Tommy Vee - UK 12”
Killa Green Budds - “Keep Slippin’” on Strictly Rhythm Records with remixes by DJ EFX & DJ Rasoul - US 12”
Nervous House Beats, Vol. 1 on Nervous Records. Features tracks from Brutal Bill, Mood II Swing, Razor & Guido, DJ Micro & Vicious Vic, Masters At Work and Mindtrap - US 12”
Ruffneck - “Everybody Be Somebody” on MAW Records - US 12”
Tyree - “Turn Up The Bass” on FFRR Records. Features remixes from Fast Eddie & Julian “Jumpin” Perez - UK 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of five import and domestic House and Progressive House 12” singles. It includes:
The D.O.N.S. - “Drop The Gun” on Tripoli Trax Records - UK 12”
XS - “Phantasy Tribe” on Sound Proof Recordings - UK 12”
New Atlantic VS Quake - “I Know ‘99” on Three Beat Records - UK 12”
Love to Infinity - “Pray For Love” on Mushroom Records featuring remixes from David Morales - UK 2x12”
Ricardo Lopez - “Dayo” on Spina Records - US SEALED 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of five import and domestic House records. It includes:
Plan B - “Life’s A Beat” on Imago Recordings/BMG, featuring remixes from MK - US Promo 12”
Shaboom - “Totally [Remixes]” on Atlantic Records featuring remixes from Doc Martin and Mark Bell/Blakkat - US 2x12”
Sabrina Johnston - “Reasons” on Starbound Records, featuring remixes from Stonebridge - US 12”
Fingercuffs - “Fever For Life Remixes Pt II” on 83 West Records, featuring remixes from Matthias Heilbronn - CA 12”
Redhead Kingpin & The F.B.I. - “Do The Right Thing” - US 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of 10 domestic Pop / Dance 12” singles. It includes:
Culture Beat - “Mr. Vain” on Sony Music with remixes by Ben Liebrand - US 12”
Lou Bega - “Mambo No. 5” - US Promo 12”
Robyn - “Show Me Love” - US Promo 12”
Shakira - “Whenever, Wherever” with remixes from Tracy Young, Todd Terry and Real People - US Promo 12”
Ace Of Base - “Don’t Turn Around” - US Promo 12”
Black Box - “Strike It Up” - US Promo 12”
Modjo - “No More Tears” - US Promo 12”
Blue Man Group - “I Feel Love” featuring remixes from Jason Nevins, Rob Swift and more - US promo 2x12”
Mariah Carey - “Heartbreaker” featuring remixes from Junior Vasquez - US Promo 12”
Cher - “One By One” featuring remixes from Junior Vasquez - US Promo 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of 10 import and domestic House 12” singles. It includes:
Choice Vibe - “Somebody 4 Me / Parrty Down” on Nervous Records - US 12”
M&M - “I’m Hot For You” on Strictly Rhythm Records - US 12”
YMC - “Nite Grooves EP” on Nite Grooves - US 12”
Reefa! - “You Can’t Stop The Groove” - UK 12”
Las America’s - “Worship (Que Divina!)” on Definitive Records - CA 12”
Kenny G - “Havana” featuring remixes from Todd Terry - US Promo 12”
Stephanie Cooke - “Holding On To Your Love” on King Street Sounds, featuring a Grant Nelson remix - US 12”
Reality - “Yolanda” featuring remixes by Erick Morillo on Strictly Rhythm Records - US 12”
“The Faith EP” by Various Artists on Tarantic Records - US 12”
Funkertracks - “We Live For This” on Work White - UK 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of 10 import and domestic House and Progressive House 12” singles. It includes:
Pulse - “The Lover That You Are” on Jellybean Recordings - US 12”
Jocelyn Enriquez - “Get Into The Rhythm” on Tommy Boy/Timber! Records - US Promo 12”
Alice Deejay - “Better Off Alone” - US 12”
Charlotte - “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” featuring remixes from Junior Vasquez on Nervous Records - US 12”
Abigail - “If It Don’t Fit” featuring remixes from Thunderpuss 2000 on Groovilicious Music - US 12”
Calle presents The Disco Dogs - “Check This Out” on Empower Records - US SEALED 12”
Cookie Crew - “Got To Keep On” featuring remixes by Prince Paul and Danny D on FFRR Records - US Promo 12”
Total Eclipse - “Come Together” on Centrestage Records - UK 12”
Quivver - “She Does” on VC Recordings - UK 12”
NYLX featuring Lula Grelhada - “Goosebumps” on Twisted America - US Promo 12”j
Starting bid
This lot is of 10 domestic 12” singles of mixed genre. It includes:
Ying Yang Twins - “Shake [remix]” US Promo 12”
Robyn - “Show Me Love” - US Promo 12”
Janet Jackson - “State Of The World” featuring remixes by Shep Pettibone and Junior Vasquez on A&M Records - US Promo 2x12”
Toni Braxton - “Maybe [remixes]” on LaFace Records - US Promo 12”
Civilles & Cole - “Pride (In The Name of Love)” - US Promo 12”
Gwen Stefani - “Luxurious” - US Promo 12”
Celine Dion - “I Drove All Night [remixes]” - US Promo 12”
The Crystal Method - “You Know It’s Hard” featuring remixes from Koma & Bones and Boris & Beck Sinister - US Promo 12”
Real McCoy - “One More Time - The Remixes” featuring remixes from Johnny Vicious, Tony Moran & more - US Promo 12”
Sting - “Fragile” featuring remixes by DJ Monk of Rabbit In The Moon - US Promo 12”
Starting bid
This lot is of 10 domestic and import 12” singles of mixed genre. It includes:
Chicane featuring Bryan Adams - “Don’t Give Up” on Xtravaganza Recordings - UK 12”
Ol’ Dirty Bastard - “Raw Hide / Don’t U Know Part II” - US Promo 12”
Nena - “99 Luftballons” - US 12”
Jaydee - “Plastic Dreams” featuring remixes from Tayo & Acid Rockers, Lee-Cabrera and Twisted Individual - US Promo 12”
Oakenfold - “Starry-Eyed Surprise” featuring remixes from Josh Wink and Oliver Lieb - US Promo 12”
Kelly Clarkson - “Since U Been Gone” featuring remixes from Jason Nevins - US Promo 12”
Vivien Vee - “Heart Beat” on Energy Production SRL - Italian 12”
No Doubt - “Hella Good” featuring remixes by Roger Sanchez - US Promo 12”
Geto Boys - “I Tried / G-Code” - US Promo 12”
Nancy Martinez - “Save Your Love For Me” on Vendetta Records - US 12”
