Blackstone Santa Parade - Friday, December 11

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About this event
All floats will be judged for creativity, adherence to theme and spirit. First, Second and Third prizes will be awared.
Antique vehicles, heavy equipment, specialty cars, trucks and other vehicles
Any active military groups, fire departments, ambulances, police departments
Any school or military bands. First, Second and Third Place awards will be given
Cheerleaders, Dance Troupes, Karate, or specialty demonstrations. Awards will be given for First, Second and Third place.
You must submit your EIN for verification.
Animals, Equestrian, Holiday Characters, Walking groups
$
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