Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Blackstone Santa Parade - Friday, December 11

415 S Main St

Blackstone, VA 23824, USA

Float
$18

All floats will be judged for creativity, adherence to theme and spirit. First, Second and Third prizes will be awared.

Vehicles
$15

Antique vehicles, heavy equipment, specialty cars, trucks and other vehicles

Active Military and First Responders
Free

Any active military groups, fire departments, ambulances, police departments

Bands
Free

Any school or military bands. First, Second and Third Place awards will be given

Performers
$10

Cheerleaders, Dance Troupes, Karate, or specialty demonstrations. Awards will be given for First, Second and Third place.

Non-Profit
$10

You must submit your EIN for verification.

General Entry
$15

Animals, Equestrian, Holiday Characters, Walking groups

Add a donation for Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

$

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