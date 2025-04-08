Blackstone VA Fireworks Sponsor Sign Up

Businesses or organizations can display a banner at the event, receive recognition in print and digital materials, receive recognition at the event, and receive special recognition before and after the bands' performance.
Newsprint/ Social media Sponsor
$1,250
"A company or organization can place a banner at the event, and its name or logo will be included in all event announcement in the newspaper, flyers and on Social media."
Radio Sponsor
$500
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be listed on all radio advertising only.
Single Print/Social Media Sponsor
$350
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be included in one newspaper and social media advertisement for the event
Add a donation for Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Blackstone Fireworks
$
