Blackwater Retreat + Blackwater Boogie Weekend Getaway

Boogie + Sleep + Repeat! ALL on the Edisto River! We have the perfect staycation weekend plans for you + your crew November 7-9!! Reconnect with nature + live music + community at Edisto Blackwater Boogie, located at Givhans Ferry State Park PAIRED with staying on the Edisto River at the Blackwater Retreat! A Welcome Hospitality Basket + fresh breakfast goodies also included!





6 weekend passes to Edisto Blackwater Boogie + 2-night stay at Blackwater Retreat (up to 6 overnight guests) + hospitality basket!





Auction Closing Date: Sunday, October 26th