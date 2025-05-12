Blackwell School Alliance

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Blackwell School Alliance

About the memberships

Blackwell School Alliance Memberships

Annual Individual Membership
$25

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an individual membership that with an option to renew annually on the date of subscription. Memberships are tax-deductible and donors will receive a tax donation letter following their transaction.
Annual Family Membership
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

This is an family membership that with an option to renew annually on the date of subscription. Memberships are tax-deductible and donors will receive a tax donation letter following their transaction.
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