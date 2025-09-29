Black & Gold Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Upgrade your night with VIP access and enjoy everything included with General Admission, plus priority entry and preferred experience touches that elevate your evening. VIP guests receive early access to the venue, premium positioning for the live band and casino gaming, and a VIP recognition experience (perfect for those who want a more exclusive feel while supporting BlacQuity’s mission at a higher level). Valet service included.
Your ticket sponsors someone else to attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!