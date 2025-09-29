BlacQuity SC

BlacQuity SC

About this event

Black & Gold Gala

1255 May River Rd

Bluffton, SC 29910, USA

General Admission
$125
Available until Mar 27

Entry to the Black & Gold Gala from 6:00–10:00 PM at Ma Daisy’s Porch, featuring a Harlem Nights-inspired experience with a live band, casino-style gaming (Blackjack & Roulette), and a vibrant atmosphere designed for celebration and connection. Enjoy food and drinks available throughout the evening, access to the photo moments, and valet service for a smooth arrival.

VIP Admission
$250

Upgrade your night with VIP access and enjoy everything included with General Admission, plus priority entry and preferred experience touches that elevate your evening. VIP guests receive early access to the venue, premium positioning for the live band and casino gaming, and a VIP recognition experience (perfect for those who want a more exclusive feel while supporting BlacQuity’s mission at a higher level). Valet service included.

Casino High-Roller Add-On
$50
  • $50 add-on (to any ticket)
  • Includes “bonus casino chips” for Blackjack/Roulette and a High-Roller badge/wristband.
    (No cash value; entertainment only.)
Sponsor-a-Seat Ticket
$125
  • Buyer funds an entrepreneur/community member’s admission.

Your ticket sponsors someone else to attend.

