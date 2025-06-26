Think you’ve got the power? Step up and take your shot in our Marshmallow Long Drive Challenge! You’ll get 3 chances to drive a giant marshmallow off the range—whoever sends it flying the farthest wins a prize!

It’s goofy, it’s fun, and it’s all part of the Blades & Birdies Classic. Bring the laughs, bring your swing, and let’s see who’s got the fluff-launching skills to win it all!