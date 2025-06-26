Hosted by
About this event
Richland, WA 99354, USA
Team Entry Fee includes 4 golfers - Greens Fees + Cart + Range Balls + Meal at the end
Team Entry Fee includes 1 golfer (Will be placed on a team) - Greens Fees + Cart + Range Balls + Meal at the end
Think you’ve got the power? Step up and take your shot in our Marshmallow Long Drive Challenge! You’ll get 3 chances to drive a giant marshmallow off the range—whoever sends it flying the farthest wins a prize!
It’s goofy, it’s fun, and it’s all part of the Blades & Birdies Classic. Bring the laughs, bring your swing, and let’s see who’s got the fluff-launching skills to win it all!
Step up to the green and test your touch in our Putt for Prizes challenge! Sink a putt—or get the closest—and you’ll walk away with awesome prizes and bragging rights... oh and you'll be using a hockey stick!
Whether you're a putting pro or just feeling lucky, this fun contest is open to all skill levels. One ball, one shot, tons of fun—are you ready to roll it in?
Need a do-over? Grab a Mulligan and take another shot—no pressure, no penalty! Whether it’s a rough drive or a missed putt, a Mulligan gives you a second chance to shine.
Each Mulligan helps support the Tri Cities Jr. Americans 10U Gold Hockey Team, so you’re not just improving your score—you’re backing a great cause! (Limit 2 per player/per team)
A meal will be provided for each player, but if you would like to purchase additional meals for children, volunteers, etc... this is available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!