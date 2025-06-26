Tri Cities Amateur Hockey Association

BLADES & BIRDIES CLASSIC

2800 Clubhouse Ln

Richland, WA 99354, USA

Team Entry
$600

Team Entry Fee includes 4 golfers - Greens Fees + Cart + Range Balls + Meal at the end

Individual Entry
$150

Team Entry Fee includes 1 golfer (Will be placed on a team) - Greens Fees + Cart + Range Balls + Meal at the end

Marshmallow drive
$10

Think you’ve got the power? Step up and take your shot in our Marshmallow Long Drive Challenge! You’ll get 3 chances to drive a giant marshmallow off the range—whoever sends it flying the farthest wins a prize!

It’s goofy, it’s fun, and it’s all part of the Blades & Birdies Classic. Bring the laughs, bring your swing, and let’s see who’s got the fluff-launching skills to win it all!

Putt for Prizes
$15

Step up to the green and test your touch in our Putt for Prizes challenge! Sink a putt—or get the closest—and you’ll walk away with awesome prizes and bragging rights... oh and you'll be using a hockey stick!

Whether you're a putting pro or just feeling lucky, this fun contest is open to all skill levels. One ball, one shot, tons of fun—are you ready to roll it in?

Raffle Ticket Mulligans
$5

Need a do-over? Grab a Mulligan and take another shot—no pressure, no penalty! Whether it’s a rough drive or a missed putt, a Mulligan gives you a second chance to shine.

Each Mulligan helps support the Tri Cities Jr. Americans 10U Gold Hockey Team, so you’re not just improving your score—you’re backing a great cause! (Limit 2 per player/per team)

Additional Meal
$20

A meal will be provided for each player, but if you would like to purchase additional meals for children, volunteers, etc... this is available.

