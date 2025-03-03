BASF Opening Day Bat Raffle!

1 Ticket
$5
Bat choices are below. If you win, we will reach out directly to get size and length!
5 Tickets
$20
Bat choices are below. If you win, we will reach out directly to get size and length!
Add a donation for Blades Athletic Scholarship Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!