Blairsville Area Underground Railroad's Memberships

Conductor Member
$50

One free admission for you and guest to the UGRR museum, one free ticket to your choice of either History at High Noon or Twilight Cemetery tours

Conductor family member
$150

One free admission for your family to the UGRR museum, up to four free ticket to your choice of either History at High Noon or Twilight Cemetery tours

Conductor member (student)
$25

Students ages 18yrs or under, college students with a valid student ID. Membership includes one free admission for you and guest to the UGRR museum, one free ticket to your choice of either History at High Noon or Twilight Cemetery tours

Stationmaster member
$750

Lifetime membership. Annually, one free admission for you and a guest to the UGRR museum, one free ticket to your choice of either History at High Noon or Twilight Cemetery tours

