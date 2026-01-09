Blakelyn Foundation Gala: A Night of Remembrance

About this event
Bell Buckle, TN 37020, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
6 left!
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 20 guests, recognition on brochures and slideshow as presenting sponsor
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 10 guests, recognition as table sponsor.
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 10 guests, recognition as food sponsor.
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 4 guests, recognition as band sponsor.
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 2 guests, recognition as drink sponsor.
Priority entry, reserved seating for up to 2 guests, recognition as dessert sponsor.
Become a Legacy Donor! Every donation makes a lasting difference. (This donation does not include event tickets.)
Become a Remembrance Donor! Every donation makes a lasting difference. (This donation does not include event tickets.)
Become a Comfort Donor! Every donation makes a lasting difference. (This donation does not include event tickets.)
Become a Hope Donor! Every donation makes a lasting difference. (This donation does not include event tickets.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!