Blanchard River 5K Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
1 left!
Top logo placement on shirts and banners, recognition across all marketing, and strong visibility before, during, and after race day. Includes three race registrations.
1 left!
Logo on event shirts and signage, recognition across marketing channels, and visibility on race day. Includes two race registrations.
1 left!
Name recognition on event materials and website. Includes one race registration.
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