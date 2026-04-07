Blanchard River Watershed Partnership

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Blanchard River Watershed Partnership

About this event

Blanchard River 5K Sponsorship Opportunities

Event Sponsor (1 Available)
$500

1 left!

Top logo placement on shirts and banners, recognition across all marketing, and strong visibility before, during, and after race day. Includes three race registrations.

Start or Finish Sponsor (2 available)
$250

1 left!

Logo on event shirts and signage, recognition across marketing channels, and visibility on race day. Includes two race registrations.

Race Setter Sponsor (25 available)
$100

1 left!

Name recognition on event materials and website. Includes one race registration.

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