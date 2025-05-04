Blanket Sales

Our fundraising blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush. This is a thick plush throw blanket that washes great and will be a memory for years to come. Rest assured that our quality standards are very high!

Our fundraising blankets are 300GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush. This is a thick plush throw blanket that washes great and will be a memory for years to come. Rest assured that our quality standards are very high!

More details...