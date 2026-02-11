BASIS PLANO BOOSTER INC

BASIS PLANO BOOSTER INC

Blaze Dash Sponsor Sign up

4501 Hedgcoxe Rd

Plano, TX 75024, USA

Silver member
$250

• Business name featured on the Booster website
• Recognition on Facebook and Instagram
• Mention in the Booster newsletter

Gold Member
$500

• Business name featured on all Booster platforms
• Business logo printed on the official Fun Run event t-shirt

Spring Market Booth
$50

Local small business, we are excited to host you!

Vendor booth from 10 am - 12 pm.

Set up time from 9:30 am

Yard sale
$30

Families & Teachers, want to sell your lightly used items? Come set up a booth!

Yard sale from 10 am - 12 pm

Set up time from 9:30 am

