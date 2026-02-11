Blaze Dash Sponsor Sign up

About this event
• Business name featured on the Booster website
• Recognition on Facebook and Instagram
• Mention in the Booster newsletter
• Business name featured on all Booster platforms
• Business logo printed on the official Fun Run event t-shirt
Local small business, we are excited to host you!
Vendor booth from 10 am - 12 pm.
Set up time from 9:30 am
Families & Teachers, want to sell your lightly used items? Come set up a booth!
Yard sale from 10 am - 12 pm
Set up time from 9:30 am
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!