Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

Blazers and Bling: An Evening En Noir

551 S Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA

General admission
$100

To be added with suggestions from marketing subcommittee

VIP Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Verbiage as determined by the committee.

VIP
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Verbiage as determined by the committee.

Sample early bird option
$90
Available until Dec 31

Verbiage as determined by the committee. This may also be an option we have decided to remove. Just adding in case.

Add on: Parking option
$15

Prepaid Event parking. Must be purchased in conjunction with an event ticket. This add on does not include admission to event. I believe we may be scrapping this as an add on option. Can be deleted if so.

Add on: Open Bar (General Admission only)
$35
Add a donation for Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!