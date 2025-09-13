Blazing Hope Ranch's Silent Auction

Donated by The Well Church, this beautifully curated basket is the perfect blend of comfort, encouragement, and inspiration. Wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket and enjoy quiet moments with coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, using your new frother, coffee scoop, and brown mug. Enhance your favorite drinks with caramel and pumpkin spice skinny syrups, and enjoy sweet treats like almond biscotti, pistachio & chocolate biscotti, and chocolate wafer rolls.

Fuel your faith journey with a powerful collection of books by Mark Batterson, including:

The Circle Maker

Draw the Circle (40-Day Prayer Challenge)

Wild Goose Chase

In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day

Also included is a notebook, pen and highlighter set, and a pumpkin crunch-scented candle to set the mood for reflective reading and prayer.

Estimated Value: $150+