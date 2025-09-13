Blazing Hope Ranch's Silent Auction

Hosted by
$100 voucher for Breakout Games in Chattanooga!
Play the top Chattanooga escape rooms. For 60 minutes, experience 5-star immersive entertainment with friends and family, escape normal life, and be the hero of the story. Explore an island, find the kidnapper, restore ancient relics to their rightful owner. Each Breakout location has unique challenges.
Donated by Breakout Games Chattanooga
Perfect for the guy who loves adventure and gadgets! This basket features a winch donated by Jed’s Wholesale Tires, a rugged Yeti Cooler from Michal Hale, quality earbuds ($39 value), and a bright Greenworks work light donated by Farmer's Home Furniture in Dayton — all ready to tackle any project or outdoor excursion.
Estimated Value: $700
Upgrade your outdoor space with this stylish and comfortable set of patio chairs, perfect for relaxing on the porch, patio, or by the fire pit. Donated by Farmer’s Home Furniture in Dayton, TN, these chairs offer both durability and charm to enhance your outdoor living area.
Estimated Value: $349
Donated by: Farmer’s Home Furniture – Dayton, TN
Donated by The Gathering Place, located in Downtown Dayton, TN, this charming Fall Favorites Basket brings the cozy spirit of autumn into your home. It includes a decorative pumpkin, Tennessee homemade jam, pumpkin cheesecake mix, potholders, and fall-themed dish towels — perfect for seasonal decorating or gifting!
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by Brainard Presbyterian Church, this cozy Family Game Night Basket is packed with fun and comfort for all ages! Enjoy quality time together with classic games like Scrabble, UNO, and Sorry, all while snacking on candy popcorn, peanuts, and trail mix. A cozy quilt is included to keep things warm and comfy as the laughter rolls in.
Estimated Value: $60
Donated by The Well Church, this beautifully curated basket is the perfect blend of comfort, encouragement, and inspiration. Wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket and enjoy quiet moments with coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, using your new frother, coffee scoop, and brown mug. Enhance your favorite drinks with caramel and pumpkin spice skinny syrups, and enjoy sweet treats like almond biscotti, pistachio & chocolate biscotti, and chocolate wafer rolls.
Fuel your faith journey with a powerful collection of books by Mark Batterson, including:
Also included is a notebook, pen and highlighter set, and a pumpkin crunch-scented candle to set the mood for reflective reading and prayer.
Estimated Value: $150+
Wrap yourself in warmth and craftsmanship with this beautifully handmade quilt. Carefully stitched with love and attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for cozy nights, home décor, or a heartfelt gift. A true treasure that blends comfort and artistry.
Est. Value - 100
Donated by the Quilt Ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church
Donated by Trinity Reformed Baptist Church, this elegant Date Night Basket sets the perfect mood for a cozy evening in. Enjoy white and dark melting chocolates, a bottle of Malartic wine, fresh pastries, gourmet pretzels, and a complete fondue set for a decadent experience. Two beautiful wine glasses are included to toast to a special night together.
Estimated Value: $180
Bring the magic of the movies to your own backyard or living room! This portable home theater projector comes with a convenient pop-up screen, perfect for movie nights, sports games, or gaming marathons. Easy to set up and fun for the whole family — just add popcorn!
Est. Value - $40
Donated by Farmer's Furniture in Dayton
Upgrade your kitchen with this high-quality chef knife set, perfect for home cooks and culinary enthusiasts alike. Whether you're slicing, dicing, or chopping, these sharp, durable knives make meal prep a breeze.
Estimated Value: $79
Donated By: Farmer's Home Furniture in Dayton
Donated by Church of Christ, this charming Winter Basket is filled with seasonal comforts to keep you warm and cozy. It includes a soft blanket, scarf, gloves, hat, and pumpkin potpourri to fill your home with the scent of the season. Also included are 2 vintage Campbell’s mugs, hand soap, and hot chocolate — perfect for sipping something warm on a chilly day.
Est. Value - $75
Donated by Vinterest Antiques, this stunning basket is filled with unique treasures and pampering essentials — perfect for a special treat or heartfelt gift. Valued at $700, it includes beautiful earrings, a charming journal, party cracker seasoning, bath bombs, a decorative heart, a jewelry holder, sunglasses, paint, paintbrush, and so much more. A one-of-a-kind collection of vintage charm and modern delight!
Estimated Value: $700
Treat your car to a showroom shine with the Scenic Suds Special Wash! Each wash includes a full exterior wash, undercarriage wash, rim cleaner, tire shine, and a Carnauba Hot Shine finish for a deep clean and glossy, professional look.
This package includes SIX full-service washes — perfect for keeping your vehicle looking its best all year round!
Estimated Value: $127
Donated by: Scenic Suds
Capture life's special moments with a professional photo session by Ginger Sumerlin Photography! This certificate covers the session fee for a family or senior portrait session.
Please note: Proofs and photo packages are not included.
Estimated Value: $90
Donated by: Ginger Sumerlin Photography
Make memories, share laughs, and enjoy sweet treats with this Deluxe Family Game Night Basket — the ultimate setup for fun-filled evenings at home! Whether you're rolling dice, drawing clues, or battling it out with cards, this basket has everything you need for hours of entertainment.
What’s Included:
🕹️ Games Galore
📓 Game Night Essentials
🍿 Snacks & Treats
Donated by CF Spring City Church
Est. value - $110
Gather the whole crew for a night of laughs, snacks, and friendly competition with this Family Game Night Basket! Packed with fun and flavor, it’s the perfect way to bring everyone together.
What’s Inside:
🃏 Games & Activities
🍬 Snacks & Treats
🛋️ Extras for a Cozy Night In
Donated by CF Spring City Church
Est. Value - $85
Original Acrylic on Canvas. Local Dayton, Tennessee artist Lucy Crider captures the quiet beauty of the Tennessee hills in this vibrant autumn landscape. This painting features a majestic tree in full fall color, its golden orange leaves glowing under a brilliant blue sky. Gentle mountain ridges fade softly into the distance, creating a serene contrast with the lush green meadow below. With its rich textures and warm tones, this painting evokes both the strength and fleeting beauty of nature's changing seasons - a perfect piece to bring warmth and tranquility to any space!
Est. value: $80
This beautiful painting created by local artist Mike Ocepek invites viewers into a tranquil countryside lane lined with blooming flowers and rustic charm.
Acrylic on Canvas
Est. Value: $225
Local artist, Mike Ocepek, member of the Dayton Art League, brings movement and emotion to life in this luminous abstract work.
Acrylic on Canvas
Est. Value: $60
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a Rhea County Community Center membership and a 30-minute personal training session! Whether you're looking to build strength, boost energy, or simply stay active, this package offers the perfect opportunity to get moving with professional support.
Donated by: Rhea County Community Center
Estimated Value: $164
Enjoy a delicious tour of local flavors with this Taste of Dayton Gift Card Bouquet! Featuring gift cards to some of Dayton’s favorite spots — El Toro, Monkey Town, First Avenue Pizza, Luca, La Vaca Gourmet Ice Cream, Drip, and Jennings — this bouquet is perfect for food lovers ready to savor everything from savory bites to sweet treats.
$325 value
Indulge in relaxation and self-care with this luxurious Spa Basket featuring services and products from local experts! Enjoy a RMP Massage and Bodywork Swedish massage, a Scalp Facial gift certificate from Cultured Canvas, a gift certificate from Megan Blount Aesthetics, a haircut voucher, and a Glamour Hive Boutique gift card. Plus, refresh your look with premium hair products and a free spray tan voucher.
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate pampering experience!
Estimated Value: $475
Donated by: KC Studios, Cultured Canvas, Megan Blount Aesthetics, Glamour Hive Boutique
Escape to a stunning mountain cabin getaway just 20 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, TN! Nestled in the beautiful Suck Creek Mountain area, this spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 11 guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 5.5 baths. Enjoy 3 relaxing nights in this cozy home surrounded by nature.
Must be used within 6 months of purchase.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Donated by: First Baptist Church – Dayton, TN
Wrap yourself in comfort and self-care this fall with this overflowing basket of seasonal favorites, thoughtfully curated by First Baptist Church in Dayton, TN. Perfect as a gift or to treat yourself!
This generous basket includes:
Whether you're embracing sweater weather or looking to share a seasonal surprise, this basket is packed with warmth, beauty, and comfort.
Est. Value - $700
Donated by: CF Pikeville
Celebrate the season and your faith with this heartwarming “Fall Into Jesus” basket, lovingly donated by CF Pikeville. This cozy and meaningful collection is perfect for adding a touch of inspiration and autumn flair to your home.
This basket includes:
Whether for your own home or as a thoughtful gift, this basket brings together faith, fall, and encouragement in one beautiful package.
Est. Value - $150
Artist: Kristina Mills
Size: 20 x 16
Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Solitude, a stunning original painting by local artist Kristina Mills. With graceful brushwork and a dreamy palette of pinks, purples, and soft blues, this portrait captures a moment of deep introspection and quiet strength.
This one-of-a-kind artwork is both emotionally resonant and visually captivating—perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates art that speaks softly but powerfully.
Value: $650
By Rob Linn
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas (Gallery Wrapped)
Size: 24" x 18"
"Sanctuary" is a stunning, imaginative acrylic landscape that transports the viewer into a peaceful dreamlike world. A lush green tree, growing from a porcelain-patterned pot, stands boldly in the foreground, framed by majestic mountains and dramatic clouds. A number of red birds subtly placed throughout the scene add warmth and life, inviting the viewer to explore the story within the landscape.
Painted on gallery-wrapped canvas, this 24x18 piece is ready to hang and makes a striking statement in any room.
Original artwork by Dayton, TN artist Rob Linn — a beautiful blend of fantasy and nature.
Est. Value - $150
Treat yourself—or the chef in your life—to this premium Pampered Chef Basket, packed with versatile tools to make cooking and entertaining easier and more enjoyable. This high-quality set includes:
🥣 Set of 3 Mixing Bowls – Nesting bowls with non-slip bases and easy-pour spouts. Perfect for prepping, mixing, and serving.
🍋 Citrus Press – Extract maximum juice from lemons and limes with minimal effort. Sturdy and efficient—an essential for fresh flavor.
🧁 Small Batter Bowl – Includes a handle, spout, and measurement markings. Great for mixing and pouring batters, sauces, and more.
🍽 Serving Tray – Stylish and practical, this tray is perfect for everything from entertaining guests to breakfast in bed.
Whether you're a seasoned cook or just getting started, these Pampered Chef favorites are a fantastic addition to any kitchen.
Retail Value: $175
Proudly donated by Farmer's Home Furniture.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this must-have kitchen bundle!
By Rob Linn
Medium: Oil on Paper
Size: 9" x 12" (Framed)
This beautifully framed oil painting captures a serene moment in nature as two roseate spoonbills rest gracefully along a lush green backdrop. Titled "Roseate Respite," the piece blends elegance and stillness, highlighted by the birds' vibrant pink plumage against a soft, patterned background. At 9x12, it's a perfect size to enhance a cozy space, bringing a peaceful, natural beauty indoors.
A one-of-a-kind original by local Dayton, TN artist Rob Linn.
A must-have for bird lovers and collectors of fine regional art.
Est. Value - $75
Donated by Jody McDaniel
Here's your chance to take home 100 square bales of premium, horse-quality hay—clean and perfect for feeding your herd. Carefully baled and stored, this hay meets the nutritional needs of horses and is a valuable resource for any farm or equine operation.
Thanks to the generosity of local donor Jody McDaniel, this hay is being offered to support the mission of Blazing Hope Ranch—and there's a special tradition you can take part in:
🧡 Buy it. Bless them.
In past years, generous bidders have chosen to purchase the hay and then donate it back to Blazing Hope Ranch to directly support the horses and programs they run. You're welcome to do the same!
Whether you're bidding for your own use or to give back, this is a meaningful way to meet a need and make a difference.
Artist: Kristina Mills
In Solitude, artist Kristina Mills captures a quiet moment of reflection and grace. This evocative piece features a woman seen from behind, her golden hair woven with lavender sprigs, cascading down her back in soft braids. Set against a deep, moody blue background, the composition draws the viewer into a sense of stillness, beauty, and introspection.
The soft interplay of light and color, combined with the floral accents and delicate ribbon ties, creates an atmosphere of peace and feminine strength.
An original acrylic painting full of emotion and elegance, Solitude is a celebration of quiet moments and inner calm—a stunning addition to any space.
Est. Value: $400
“Rustic Glow”
Original Acrylic on Canvas by Local Artist Suzanne Hoffman
Bathe in the warm glow of a countryside sunset with this original acrylic painting by local artist Suzanne Hoffman. The piece captures the rustic charm of a weathered barn surrounded by lush greenery and wildflowers, illuminated by the golden hues of a fading sun. Hoffman’s soft brushwork and vibrant color palette evoke a sense of peace and nostalgia—perfect for adding a touch of warmth and tranquility to any space.
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Artist: Suzanne Hoffman
Handmade Patchwork Quilt
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this beautiful handmade quilt, lovingly created with a mix of soft floral and patterned fabrics in cheerful pastels. Each square is carefully pieced and quilted, giving this one-of-a-kind piece a cozy, vintage charm that will brighten any bedroom or reading nook. Perfect as a thoughtful gift or a timeless addition to your home.
Details: Handmade patchwork quilt
Value: $200
Autumn Ridge – Colored Pencil on Paper
By Local Artist Kay Wilkey
Capture the cozy beauty of fall with “Autumn Ridge”, a masterful colored pencil drawing by renowned local artist Kay Wilkey. This piece depicts a charming house nestled at the base of a gently rolling hill, adorned with trees ablaze in the warm, rich hues of autumn. Each leaf seems to shimmer with the season’s glow, creating a serene and inviting landscape that evokes both nostalgia and tranquility.
Perfect for collectors of local art or anyone looking to bring the warmth of autumn into their home, “Autumn Ridge” showcases Kay Wilkey’s remarkable attention to detail and her talent for capturing nature’s fleeting beauty.
Est. value - $50
