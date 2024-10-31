Building (Facility) Rental Fees - Weddings

4607 Ross Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

Rental Fee 1 (Full) (Credit card fee: $122.50)
$3,500
Rental Fee1 - Deposit 50% (credit card fee $61.25)
$1,750
An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date. The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable
Rental Fee 1 - Balance 50% (credit card fee $61.25)
$1,750
(180 days before the Event)
Rental Fee 2 (Full) (Credit card fee: $157.50)
$4,500
Rental Fee 2 - Deposit 50% (credit card fee $78.75)
$2,250
An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date. The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable
Rental Fee 2 - Balance 50% (credit card fee $78.75)
$2,250
(180 days before the Event)
Cleaning Fee (Credit card fee: $8.75)
$250
Due 180 days prior to event.
Security Deposit (Credit card fee: $21)
$600
Due 180 Days prior to event.
Overtime Fee (Credit Card Fee: $10.50)
$300
Overtime fee per hour.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing