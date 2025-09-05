Bleckley Foundation's Membership Ranks

Offered by
No expiration
Observer Level Donations $1 - 100.
No expiration
Observer Level Donations $101 - 500.
No expiration
Pilot Level Donations $501-$1000
No expiration
Flight Leader Level Donations $1001 - $5000
No expiration
Squadron Commander Level donations $5001 - $50,000
No expiration
Wing Commander Donation level $50,000 - $250,000
No expiration
Theater Commander Level donation is anything over $250,000
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