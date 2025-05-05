Blended City's Shop

Exclusive Blended City t-shirt celebrating Boricua creativity and resilience.
1 Raffle Ticket
$5
🎟 Blended City’s Summer Raffle Fundraiser 🎟
This isn’t just a raffle, it’s a movement to uplift the voices that often go unheard. Every ticket you buy helps fund free and low-cost workshops, mentorship, and performance opportunities for Latino, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and female artists in NYC.
We rely on grassroots support from people like you to keep our programs alive and accessible. Your $5 ticket is a direct investment in creative freedom, cultural equity, and the next generation of storytellers.
✨ 3 Prizes. 3 Winners.
That’s right, each prize will go to a different winner!
✨ Incredible prizes await:
🚲 Jaison E-Bike ($400 value)
👜 Michael Kors Tote + Sunglasses ($537 value)
🧳 Samsonite Travel Set ($290 value)
🎫 $5 per ticket | $20 for 5
🗓 Winner announced July 1st
Support art. Empower community. Win something amazing.
5 Raffle Tickets
$20
